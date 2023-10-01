– Fightful Select has an update on WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who is now believed to be a free agent and no longer under contract to WWE. According to Fightful’s report, many talents within both AEW and WWE were of the belief that Edge is heading to AEW once his WWE contract expired. Additionally, AEW wrestlers as early as mid-August were hearing that Edge was coming in even before he had his final match on SmackDown against Sheamus. The report also notes that last week, a veteran WWE talent said that it’s a “lock” that Edge is going to AEW.

With regards to Edge’s entrance music, one source said that they do not believe that WWE owns exclusive licensing rights to “Metalingus,” as it appears on Alter Bridge’s One Day Remains album. Another source stated that there can be exclusive rights reached, WWE reportedly never felt it was necessary to do so. However, the same source did point out that the “You Think You Know Me” sample in the music did originate in WWE, but it could possibly be re-recorded.

Another song Edge used as his entrance music was Rob Zombie’s “Never Gonna Stop.” Per the report, WWE no longer has a license to use the song, Another source with knowledge of the situation said they believe if Edge wanted to use almost any Alter Bridge song, AEW would likely work to make it happen.

Additionally, Fightful reports that WWE does own the “Edge” ring name and trademark, so the R-Rated Superstar (nee Adam Copeland) would not be able to use the nickname if he goes to AEW.

As previously reported, the Hall of famer and former WWE Champion was removed from the company’s internal active roster. While he remains up on the WWE.com SmackDown roster, Fightful notes that is usually due to the website rosters being updated until public statements are issued on wrestler departures.