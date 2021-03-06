Various News: Update on Konnan’s Recovery Following Hospitalization, AEW YouTube Viewership Numbers

– Konnan’s condition is reportedly improving since his hospitalization last last month after contracting COVID-19. As previously reported, the AAA star had been sent home from the hospital but still required a lot of medication, with a lot of concern about his immunocompromised status stemming from a 2007 kidney transplant.

According to the WON, Konnan’s condition is still improving, though he still has issues with his kidney and he will be getting a biopsy done on them. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Konnan for a full recovery.

– This week’s episode of AEW Dark has 332,500 viewers as of this writing. The Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose match that was the finals of the US bracket in the Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament has 173,485 viewers, while the third show of the Japan bracket has 194,423 views. The latest Being the Elite has 170,612 views.