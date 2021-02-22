Things Were Reportedly ‘Really Bad’ For Konnan When He Was Hospitalized, Doing Better Now

As we previously reported, Konnan is out of the hospital and is said to be feeling better after he contracted COVID-19 last week. There had been some concern about his health, because he had a kidney transplant back in July 2007 and is immunocompromised as a result. Konnan himself knew the danger he was in and went to the hospital when he learned he had COVID.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that he heard from Konnan, who told him that he’s home, but still needs a care from a nurse and ‘a lot of’ medication. It was noted that things got ‘really bad’ a week ago, so much so that a chaplain came into his room to pray for him. They also spoke to him about making a decision on what should happen if his kidney or heart stopped working.

However he is home and doing better, so things seem to be looking up.