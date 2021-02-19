Konnan Out Of The Hospital, Feeling Better Now

As previously reported, Konnan had been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, as he felt his life was in danger. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Konnan was released from the hospital yesterday and is said to be feeling better.

Konnan said: “Was very sick last week was bedridden for three days, I got Covid went to hospital and my kidneys were failing.”

He had been ‘very cautious’ because of his weakened immune system due to a kidney transplant he had in July 2007 (which itself caused side effects because of anti-rejection drugs). He had no contact with anyone for a long time other than his family and the Mysterio family (Dominik is his godson). He did, however, go to Las Vegas for an AEW skit with the Inner Circle last year and also attended tapings for Impact and AAA.