Update on Nick Jackson’s Injury Status Following AEW New Year’s Smash
January 7, 2021
An update is available on Nick Jackson’s leg injury following last night’s AEW New Year’s Smash night one. As previously reported, Jackson looked to have suffered a leg injury when Jack Evans came down hard on Jackson’s knees during a 630 Splash. Jackson favored the leg the rest of the match and was limited when he came out for the big angle in which the Good Brothers and Young Bucks joined forces with Kenny Omega.
According to Wrestling Observer Live, Jackson’s injury was just a leg contusion and not a break as was initially feared. He is not expected to miss any ring time and is still set for next week’s six-man tag team main event.
