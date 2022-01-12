Update On If Corey Graves Is Medically Cleared To Wrestle In WWE

Fightful Select reports that Corey Graves is at least partially cleared in WWE and is no longer on the company’s ‘no contact’ list. According to the report, Graves was cleared by WWE doctors sometime in 2020, although this hasn’t been confirmed by the company. Graves won the 24/7 championship in 2021, even though he had previously been on the strict internal ‘no contact’ list.

Both WWE and Corey Graves responded to requests for comment but would not confirm or deny the report.

There have reportedly been multiple internal pitches regarding Graves, but it’s unknown if those were from creative or Graves. None have made it through at this time. At least one person contacted said they hadn’t heard he was cleared but confirmed he was off the no contact list. If that happens, that usually means the wrestler as cleared, as names like Paige and Scott Hall have been on the list in the past.

Graves retired in late 2014 to become a full-time color commentator for health reasons. However, since then, Bryan Danielson, Christian and Edge were cleared by WWE after being out for years. Graves has mentioned recently that he wanted to be in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.