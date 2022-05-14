Update On Recent Producer Tryouts In WWE, Note On Match Nixed From Main Event

Fightful Select reports that Ariya Daivari and Joe Hennig both had tryouts as producers with the WWE at this week’s TV tapings.

Hennig was not listed among the producers at this week’s RAW but was part of the Smackdown tapings. Daivari worked RAW on his own after a month of working with veteran producers, which is usually the case for producer tryouts. He produced the Main Event match between Akira Tozawa and Apollo Crews on his own. He was later working with a veteran again for Smackdown.

Davari was also listed to produce a match between R-Truth and Otis for Main Event, but that match was actually supposed to be produced by Shane Helms. Either way, it was pulled from the show, as WWE reportedly wanted to stick with two matches for Main Event. The other match on that show was T-Bar vs. Reggie.