Update On ROH Status for Marty Scurll, Jeff Cobb & Shane Taylor

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the contract statuses of Marty Scurll, Shane Taylor and Jeff Cobb in ROH, which have been speculated on for months now.

Scurll, as previously reported, made an appearance at NWA’s Into the Fire PPV and then the subsequent Powerrr tapings. However, he also appeared at ROH’s post-Final Battle tapings in Philadelphia, where he not only won in the main event, but it was indicated that Villain Enterprises (his stable with Flip Gordon, PCO and Brody King) were sticking around. Scurll has yet to publicly comment on his future. It’s believed that he’s currently a free agent and can show up wherever he wants. His deal with the company expired in November. He may not sign for some time, as it’s believed NWA is building to a match with Nick Aldis. Another promotion will be working with him at some point, but neither Scurll nor the promotion have revealed which it is.

As for Jeff Cobb, his status remains unchanged. He may be sticking around in ROH because he was allowed to defeat the newly-signed Dan Maff at Final Battle, but he always prioritizes NJPW. As of this time, ROH still allows him to work NJPW shows so it’s possible he will stay.

Shane Taylor is believed to be done after losing his ROH TV title to Dragon Lee. He joins Kelly Klein (who had a lot of controversy surround her exit) and Colt Cabana as the only confirmed wrestlers to be finished with ROH.