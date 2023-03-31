Update on Vincent and Dutch Possibly Joining WWE

It was reported last year that WWE had interest in former ROH wrestlers Vincent and Dutch, along with Matt Taven. Taven eventually signed with AEW. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the two actually had a tryout with the company a few months ago. They were not signed at the time, but so far haven’t been turned down.

The original idea for the pair was to put them in a new faction with Bray Wyatt. At this time, it’s said to be a “wait-and-see situation.”