Update on Why There Haven’t Been More Episodes of the New Day Podcast

The New Day’s podcast, Feel the Power, launched in 2019 but hasn’t run any new episodes since September 2021. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one of the reasons the podcast was discontinued was due to schedule issues. The podcast was taped in arenas and hotels while the group traveled together. However, Big E was eventually moved to RAW, away from Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, while Woods got busy with his G4 work.

Another reason is that several producers were let go during the pandemic. This is also why there haven’t been more shows like WWE 24, WWE 360 and WWE Chronicles.