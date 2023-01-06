wrestling / News
Update on Why There Haven’t Been More Episodes of the New Day Podcast
January 6, 2023 | Posted by
The New Day’s podcast, Feel the Power, launched in 2019 but hasn’t run any new episodes since September 2021. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one of the reasons the podcast was discontinued was due to schedule issues. The podcast was taped in arenas and hotels while the group traveled together. However, Big E was eventually moved to RAW, away from Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, while Woods got busy with his G4 work.
Another reason is that several producers were let go during the pandemic. This is also why there haven’t been more shows like WWE 24, WWE 360 and WWE Chronicles.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Issues Press Release on Electing Himself, Former Co-Presidents to WWE Board
- Vince McMahon Planning Comeback to WWE to Sell Company, Plans to Elect Himself to Board of Directors
- Update on The Young Bucks’ Contract Negotiations With AEW
- Update on Kenny Omega Following NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Match