WWE News: Update on WWE Trying to Trademark Halloween Havoc, Raw Highlights & Fallout Videos

– According to Pwinsider.com, WWE’s application of the ‘Halloween Havoc’ trademark has been given an initial refusal due to a prior pending application that might prevent WWE from trademarking the name due to likelihood of confusion. The prior pending application is the one from KNB INC. which WWE what is trying to oppose to begin with. KBN’s application was filed in June 2018 while WWE filed theirs in September. WWE application was also refused by the USPTO for the following: “The identification of services is indefinite and must be clarified because the nature of the services is unclear. Applicant must amend the identification to specify the common commercial or generic name of the services. If the services have no common commercial or generic name, applicant must describe or explain the nature of the services using clear and succinct language.”

– Here are highlights and fallout videos from last night’s WWE Raw…







































