Update On Parker Boudreaux’s AEW Status

Parker Boudreaux hasn’t been seen in AEW in a while, and a new report has an update on his status. Boudreaux last appeared on AEW TV as a member of the Mogul Embassy over a year ago, and Fightful reports that he’s still under contract with the company with “at least months” left on his deal.

Boudreaux recently made his AAA debut and called the company his “new home.” Fightful notes that AEW signed off on that appearance. There have been no creative plans for Boudreaux on AEW TV, though he was backstage at a recent show.