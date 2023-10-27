wrestling / News
Update on Possible WWE Return For Randy Orton
October 27, 2023 | Posted by
It was reported earlier this month that WWE and Randy Orton are eyeing Survivor Series as a possible time for a return. Orton has been out of action due to a back injury last year.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Survivor Series has indeed been the ‘suggested timeframe’ for an Orton return, so he should be back within a month. While doctors have suggested Orton retire, he makes a lot of money on his contract and is hoping to wrestle until he’s 50.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts On Why Butch Reed Wasn’t a Main Eventer In Mid-South Wrestling
- Torrie Wilson Explains Why She Has No Desire To Return To the Ring
- Melina Recalls Interaction With Vince McMahon Where She Knew She Would be Fired
- CM Punk Thinks Wrestling Should Have A Union, Says Wrestlers Are ‘Too Stupid and Selfish’