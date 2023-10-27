Update on Possible WWE Return For Randy Orton

It was reported earlier this month that WWE and Randy Orton are eyeing Survivor Series as a possible time for a return. Orton has been out of action due to a back injury last year.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Survivor Series has indeed been the ‘suggested timeframe’ for an Orton return, so he should be back within a month. While doctors have suggested Orton retire, he makes a lot of money on his contract and is hoping to wrestle until he’s 50.