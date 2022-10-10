wrestling / News

Update On Ronda Rousey, Brawling Brutes’ Internal WWE Roster Statuses

October 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Extreme Rules Ronda Rousey Image Credit: WWE

A new report has an update on Ronda Rousey and the Brawling Brutes’ official alignments in WWE. PWInsider reports that Rousey is now officially listed as a heel on internal rosters, a direction that has been teased for her on TV for a while now.

In addition, the trio of Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch are considered babyfaces via the internal roster.

article topics :

Ronda Rousey, The Brawling Brutes, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

