Latest Update on Ticket Sales for AEW Revolution

WrestleTix has an update on ticket sales for AEW Revolution on March 3, which will feature Sting’s last match ever. The event takes place at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC. At this time there are 15,314 tickets out with only 119 left. There are still 53 days until the show, and with a 19,995 maximum capacity, more sections could open up.

The last time AEW was at the venue was on August 12, 2023 for an episode of Collision, which drew 5,420.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the show currently has a $38 get-in price on the secondary market, which is a normal level.