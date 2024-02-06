Update on WWE’s Plans for CM Punk During His Injury Layoff

– Fightful Select has an update on WWE’s plans for CM Punk as he recovers from his torn triceps injury. As noted, WWE showcased Punk’s recent surgery last night in a video package that aired during Raw.

According to Fightful, Punk was backstage at SmackDown last Friday in Birmingham, Alabama, as he recently had his surgery in the area the day before. He also recently attended the WWE Performance Center twice to help out, and many reportedly see this as Punk’s future in the company.

Punk’s friend and former trainer Ace Steel also mentioned on a recent edition of the Wrestling Perspective Podcast that WWE might want Punk for commentary work. Steel said on Punk during the show (via Fightful and Rob Wilkins), “They want him commentary, they want him on commentary. I don’t know that they go that route since they did an injury angle to pull him out since they did the storyline on him; [Drew] stomps on his arm. There’s the physicality that puts him out. I personally don’t want to see him in an onscreen role unless it’s in the meantime he’s doing NXT or something.”

McIntyre continued:

“I really don’t want to see him on the same show as Drew Mcintyre because his sole focus would be going after Drew Mcintyre. ‘Well, I can’t fight you. Well, I’m gonna try.’ We see people hit by cars and forktrucks and all these things, you know. Still, I feel like the fact that they did the injury that a lot of people think they, they put the storyline to it now that a lot of people think it’s, he’s faking it, which is hilarious that it’s a storyline 100% which of course it’s wrestling. So, you’ve done so many of those, like, oh, well, let’s do this where he hurts guys.”

CM Punk suffered the injury last month at the Royal Rumble while competing in the men’s Rumble match. It was his first televised match in WWE in 10 years, his last one being the 2014 Royal Rumble.