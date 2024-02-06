wrestling / News
WWE News: CM Punk’s Surgery Featured In Raw Video Package, Drew McIntyre’s Punk T-Shirt For Sale
– WWE has confirmed that CM Punk underwent successful surgery for his torn triceps. Monday night’s episode of Raw saw a video package air confirming that Punk underwent surgery on his triceps for the injury suffered at the Royal Rumble. You can see the package below:
“My Comeback will be the greatest of all time”
– Cm Punk #WWERAW
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 6, 2024
– In related news, Drew McIntyre’s CM Punk meme shirt is now available to buy. McIntyre wore the shirt of himself standing next to a tombstone which reads “CM Punk’s WrestleMania Main Event 2024 – 2024” on Raw, and as you can see below you can now buy the shirt at WWE Shop:
Commissioned by Drew McIntyre. Come check out this NEW tee at #WWEShop! #WWE
🛒: https://t.co/EOC9F13b4Q pic.twitter.com/spm3XsLVsX
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) February 6, 2024