Updated AEW Women‘s Title Eliminator Tournament Bracket

AEW has an updated bracket for its AEW Women‘s Title Eliminator Tournament, with one half of the US finals set. Nyla Rose defeated Britt Baker on tonight’s episode of Dynamite to advance to the finals of the US side.

The updated brackets for the tournament are now:

Semifinals – US Bracket

* Thunder Rosa vs. Riho

Finals – US Bracket

* Nyla Rose vs. Rosa OR Riho

Finals – Japan Bracket

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Ryo Mizunami