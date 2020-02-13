wrestling / News
Updated Card For AEW Revolution: Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager Added
AEW has an updated card for AEW Revolution following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the card below for the show, including the addition of Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager as revealed on tonight’s episode.
AEW Revolution takes place on February 29th in Chicago, Illinois.
* AEW World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. winner of Tag Team Battle Royal
* MJF vs. Cody Rhodes (Contingent on Cody defeating Wardlow next week)
