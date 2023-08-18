wrestling / News
Updated Card For IMPACT x NJPW: Multiverse United 2
Impact Wrestling has an updated card for IMPACT X NJPW: Multiverse United 2 after this week’s show. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which takes place on August 20th and airs on FITE:
* Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Giulia vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Momo Kohgo
* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Kenny King vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Scramble Match: BUSHI vs. Chris Sabin vs. El Desperado vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Kevin Knight vs. Mao vs. Rich Swann vs. YOH
* Bullet Club (David Finlay, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Alex Coughlin, KENTA & Clark Connors) vs. The World (Josh Alexander, PCO, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo & the DKC)
* Lio Rush & Trey Miguel vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Mike Bailey
* Zack Sabre Jr. and Shane Haste vs. Moose & Eddie Edwards
* DOUKI vs. Sami Callihan
* Joe Hendry, Heath & Yuya Uemura vs. Master Wato, Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi
* TJP and Francesco Akira) vs. Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita
