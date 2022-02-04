Updated Impact No Surrender Card

Impact has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 19th and airs on Impact! Plus:

* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. W. Morrissey

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. The Influence

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny

* Team Impact (Josh Alexander, Rhino, Rich Swann & Eddie Edwards) vs. Honor No More (Matt Taven, Matt Bennett, PCO & Vincent)

If Honor No More Win, They Stay in Impact.