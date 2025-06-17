wrestling / News
Updated King & Queen Of The Ring Brackets Following WWE Raw
June 16, 2025
The semifinals for the King & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments are set following this week’s WWE Raw. Asuka and Jey Uso advanced in their respective tournaments on Friday’s show, setting the semifinal brackets in place.
The updated brackets for the tournaments, which will conclude at Night of Champions, are:
KOTR Semifinals:
* Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton
* Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso
KOTR Semifinals:
* Roxanne Perez vs. Jade Cargill
* Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka