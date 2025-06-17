Updated King & Queen Of The Ring Brackets Following WWE Raw

The semifinals for the King & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments are set following this week’s WWE Raw. Asuka and Jey Uso advanced in their respective tournaments on Friday’s show, setting the semifinal brackets in place.

The updated brackets for the tournaments, which will conclude at Night of Champions, are:

KOTR Semifinals:

* Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton

* Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso

KOTR Semifinals:

* Roxanne Perez vs. Jade Cargill

* Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka