Updated Lineup For AEW Battle of the Belts VII
July 14, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for Saturday’s Battle of the Belts VII after tonight’s Rampage. You can see the lineup for the show below, which airs on TNT immediately after Collision:
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Lance Archer
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Luchasaurus vs. Shawn Spears
