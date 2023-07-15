Updated Lineup For AEW Battle of the Belts VII

AEW has an updated lineup for Saturday’s Battle of the Belts VII after tonight’s Rampage. You can see the lineup for the show below, which airs on TNT immediately after Collision:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Lance Archer

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Luchasaurus vs. Shawn Spears