Updated Lineup For AEW Battle of the Belts V

January 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Battle of the Belts V Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated card for this weekend’s Battle of the Belts V following Dynamite. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday on TBS following Rampage.

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue
* AEW World Tag Team Championship No Holds Barred Match: The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

