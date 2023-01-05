wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For AEW Battle of the Belts V
January 4, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has an updated card for this weekend’s Battle of the Belts V following Dynamite. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday on TBS following Rampage.
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue
* AEW World Tag Team Championship No Holds Barred Match: The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal
