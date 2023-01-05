Updated Lineup For AEW Battle of the Belts V

AEW has an updated card for this weekend’s Battle of the Belts V following Dynamite. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday on TBS following Rampage.

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue

* AEW World Tag Team Championship No Holds Barred Match: The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal