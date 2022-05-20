Updated Lineup For PWAD & SAW Yankee Doodle Slamboree

Stand Alone Wrestling & Pro Wrestling After Dark present Yankee Doodle Slamboree on Saturday with several titles on the line, and an updated lineup is online. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place in Norwich, Connecticut at 8 PM ET. You can get tickets here.

* SAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Shawn Donavan vs. Davey Richards

* SAW Lightweight Championship Match: Serpentico vs. Lince Dorado

* WrestleRave Championship Match: Brandon Kirk vs. Marko Stunt

* Pistol Pete’s Bar Room Brawl: Pete Corvus vs. Dirt Bag Dan

* SAW Women’s Championship Match: Kasey Catal vs. Clara Carreras

* Six Man Tag Match: Primal Fear vs. The Foundation of Wrestling

* The Trifecta Championship Open Challenge: TJ Marconi vs. TBA

* SAW Tag Team Championship Match: The REP vs. Mantequilla & Mr. James

* Rose City Rumble: Bobby Orlando, Blaxstrom, Jay The Key, Adam Kirkland, Zander Torres, Everest, Eran Ashe, and more

Vendor Guests: Bob Backlund, Nunzio, Gangrel, Sabu, Samuray Del Sol, Manny Fernandez, Marko Stunt, John Silver