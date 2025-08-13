Updated Lineup For NXT Heatwave

WWE has an updated card for NXT Heatwave following this week’s episode of NXT. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs live on August 24th on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans OR Trick Williams

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. DarkState

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Ash by Elegance

* Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe