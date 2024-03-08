Updated Lineup For WrestlePro Alaska Fifth Anniversary Show

WrestlePro Alaska has announced an updated card for their Fifth Anniversary show in May. The company announced the following updated lineup for the show, which takes place at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage:

* WrestlePro Alaska Championship Match: Dan Maff vs “Iceberg” Deonn Rusman

Special Guest Referee: Jerry Lynn

* Mike Bennett & Matt Taven vs. LSG & Cheeseburger

* Colt Cabana & Chris Wilde vs. Devastation Inc.

* Inquisition vs. Team Payne

* Tommy Dreamer vs. TBA

Also Appearing: Fallah Bahh, Jay Lethal, Mike Santana, Lady Frost, Serena Deeb, Josh Woods, Scotty 2 Hotty