Updated Lineup For WrestlePro ShotgunMania

WrestlePro has announced an updated card for next week’s ShotgunMania show in Union, New Jersey. The company has announced the following matches for the show, which takes place on April 4th:

* Wrestlepro Silver Championship Match: Dark STG vs. Shawn Donavan vs. Vargas

* Dark Fallah vs. Colton Charles

* Los Toxicos vs. Brian Rosario & Tyler Mann

* Max St. Giovanni vs. Zander Torres

* Pretty Wild vs. Gong Show

* El Magnifico vs. J-Heru

* GKM vs. Adam Kirkland

* Joe Clean & Brandon Downey vs. QGTM

* Justin Corino vs. Isaac Alvarez