Updated NJPW Young Lion Cup Standings Following Road to Destruction in Tottori

– NJPW has released updated standings in the Young Lion Cup for Day 13 following the Tottori stop on the Road to Destruction. According to the company, the current standings show Ren Narita, Shota Umino, and Karl Fredericks in a three-way tie at the top with a 5-1 record and 10 points apiece.

The Young Lion Cup runs through the 22nd at Destruction in Kobe. The full standings are below:

Ren Narita (5-1), 10 pts.

Shota Umino (5-1), 10 pts.

Karl Fredericks (5-1), 10 pts.

Clark Connors (3-3), 6 pts.

Alex Coughlin (3-3), 6 pts.

Michael Richards (1-5), 2 pts.

Yota Tsuji (1-5), 2 pts.

Yuya Uemura (1-5), 2 pts.