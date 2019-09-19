wrestling / News
Updated NJPW Young Lion Cup Standings Following Road to Destruction in Tottori
September 19, 2019 | Posted by
– NJPW has released updated standings in the Young Lion Cup for Day 13 following the Tottori stop on the Road to Destruction. According to the company, the current standings show Ren Narita, Shota Umino, and Karl Fredericks in a three-way tie at the top with a 5-1 record and 10 points apiece.
The Young Lion Cup runs through the 22nd at Destruction in Kobe. The full standings are below:
Ren Narita (5-1), 10 pts.
Shota Umino (5-1), 10 pts.
Karl Fredericks (5-1), 10 pts.
Clark Connors (3-3), 6 pts.
Alex Coughlin (3-3), 6 pts.
Michael Richards (1-5), 2 pts.
Yota Tsuji (1-5), 2 pts.
Yuya Uemura (1-5), 2 pts.
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Clarifies Rumors About Allegedly Telling Talent They Have To Sign With AAA To Join AEW
- Eric Bischoff on nWo Sting’s Influence on Crow String Storyline, How Pre-Planned Crow Sting Was
- Booker T Is Considering Pushing to Manage Street Profits, Talks Advice For Them
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Shane Douglas’ Issues With the Kliq, His Dean Douglas Character Not Working