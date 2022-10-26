wrestling / News
Updated NWA Hard Times III Card
The NWA has an updated lineup for NWA Hard Times 3 after tonight’s episode of PowerrrSurge. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes on November 12th:
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus
* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green
* NWA National Championship: Cyon (c) vs. Dak Draper
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton
* NWA United States Tag Team Championship: The Fixers (c) vs. The Spectaculars
* NWA World Television Championship: AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater
* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Empowered (c) vs. Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate
* MLW National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (c) vs. Colby Corino
EC3 vs. Thom Latimer
* Mask vs. Mask Match: Question Mark vs. Question Mark II
* Nick Aldis vs. Odinson
* Mercurio, Jake Dumas & Jax Dane vs. Anthony Mayweather, JTG & The Pope
* Hawx Aerie vs. TBD