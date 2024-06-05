wrestling / News
Updated NXT Battleground Card
June 4, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for NXT Battleground following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 9th from Las Vegas and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Jordynne Grace
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. The O.C.
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker vs. Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Michin
* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey
* NXT Underground Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice
