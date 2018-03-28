Updated ROH Supercard of Honor Card, New Title Match Added

– ROH has announced that Six-Man Tag Team Champions So Cal Uncensored vs. Flip Gordon & The Young Bucks in a ladder match. So Cal Uncensored was originally announced as facing the Kingdom, but made the change on this week’s TV, and Bully Ray has banned the Kingdom from the Supercard of Honor event. Here is the updated card for ROH Supercard of Honor XII, which takes place April 7th…

* Women of Honor Tournament Finals

* Kota Ibushi vs. Adam Page

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Punishment Martinez

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title Ladder Match: Champions So Cal Uncensored vs. Flip Gordon & The Young Bucks

* ROH Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Briscoes vs. Jay Lethal & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* ROH World Title Match: Champion Dalton Castle vs. Marty Scurll

* Cody vs. Kenny Omega