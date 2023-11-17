Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Full Gear

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including tomorrow night’s Full Gear PPV. There are 10,461 tickets out, for a nearly $900,000 live gate. It is unlikely that the event will sell out, but with strong walk-up sales, it could have one of AEW’s biggest crowds and gates of the year, behind All In and Forbidden Door.

Tonight’s Rampage & Collision in Los Angeles has 4,035 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on November 22 has 3,132 tickets out.

Collision in Pittsburgh on November 25 has 2,480 tickets out.

Dynamite in Minneapolis on November 29 has 2,807 tickets out.

Collison in Erie on December 2 has 1,448 tickets out.

Collision in Montreal on December 5 has 2,307 tickets out.

Dynamite in Montreal on December 6 has 3,986 tickets out.

Dynamite in Arlington, TX on December 13 has 1,657 tickets out.

ROH Final Battle in Garland, TX on December 15 has 810 tickets out.

Collision in Garland on December 16 has 1,540 tickets out.

Dynamite in Oklahoma City on December 20 has 2,985 tickets out.

Collision in San Antonio on December 23 has 2,027 tickets out.

Dynamite in Orlando on December 27 has 2,056 tickets out.

Worlds Collide at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY on December 30 has 5,873 tickets out.