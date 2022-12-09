The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including ROH Final Battle tomorrow. The event happens in Arlington, TX. There are currently 2,227 tickets out.

Winter is Coming on December 14 in Garland, TX has 4,285 tickets out. It is 1,000 shy of being sold out.

Dynamite in Seattle on January 4 has 7,103 tickets out.

Dynamite at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on January 11 has 6,393 tickets out.

Tickets for Revolution at the Chase Center in San Francisco go on sale to the general public today. The show already has 4,889 tickets out after the pre-sale.