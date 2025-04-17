Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for GCW Collective Events During Wrestlemania Week

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for GCW’s The Collective, a series of independent events happening during Wrestlemania week. All of the events take place at the Pearl at the Palms in Las Vegas.

DEFY on April 17 has 363 tickets out.

The Mark Hithcock Memorial Supershow on April 17 has 655 tickets out.

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 13 on April 17 has 996 tickets out.

PROGRESS on April 17 has 427 tickets out.

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling on April 18 has 681 tickets out.

DDT Pro Wrestling on April 18 has 497 tickets out.

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 on April 18 has 1,287 tickets out.

Heels Have Eyes: Four the Culture on April 18 has 873 tickets out.

Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 10 on April 19 has 574 tickets out.

GCW vs. TJPW vs. DDT on April 19 has 465 tickets out.

Joey Janela’s Spring Break: Clusterfuck Forever on April 19 has 558 tickets out.