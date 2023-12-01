Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Worlds End

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Worlds End at the end of the month. That takes place at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY on December 30. There are currently 6,492 tickets out.

Tomorrow night’s Collison in Erie has 1,980 tickets out.

Collision in Montreal on December 5 has 2,353 tickets out.

Dynamite in Montreal on December 6 has 4,091 tickets out.

Dynamite in Arlington, TX on December 13 has 1,801 tickets out.

ROH Final Battle in Garland, TX on December 15 has 932 tickets out.

Collision in Garland on December 16 has 1,738 tickets out.

Dynamite in Oklahoma City on December 20 has 3,215 tickets out.

Collision in San Antonio on December 23 has 2,177 tickets out.

Dynamite in Orlando on December 27 has 2,364 tickets out.

Dynamite in Newark on January 3 has 3,293 tickets out.

Collision in Charlotte on January 6 has 2,033 tickets out.

Dynamite in Jacksonville on January 10 has 1,609 tickets out.

Collision in Norfolk on January 13 has 1,480 tickets out.

Dynamite in North Charleston on January 17 has 1,377 tickets out.