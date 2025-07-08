wrestling / News
Updated WWE Evolution 2025 Card
WWE has an updated card for Evolution following this week’s Raw. You can see the card below for the all-women’s show, which takes place on July 13th and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:
* Women’s World Championship Match: Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. The Kabuki Warriors
* Women’s Battle Royale: Nia Jax, Stephanie Vaquer, Nikki Bella, Ivy Nile, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, More TBA
* Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
