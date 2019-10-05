Updated WWE Hell in a Cell Card: Smackdown Women’s Title Match Set

– WWE has an updated card for Hell in a Cell following the events of Friday’s Smackdown, with a new title match set. WWE announced after the show that after Charlotte Flair made Bayley tap out in the tag team match on Smackdown, Bayley will defend her Smackdown Women’s Title against Flair. You can see the updated card for the show below.

Hell in a Cell takes place on Sunday and airs live from Sacramento, California on WWE Network.

* WWE Universal Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Seth Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

* Raw Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

* Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper