Updated WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Card

The lineup for NXT New Year’s Evil stands at three matches following Tuesday night’s episode. You can see the updated lineup below for the special episode of NXT, which airs January 4th on USA Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* NXT Cruiserweight & North American Championship Unification Match: Roderick Strong vs. Carmelo Hayes

* MSK & Riddle vs. Imperium

* AJ Styles confronts Grayson Waller