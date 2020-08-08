Updated WWE SummerSlam Card

WWE has an updated card for SummerSlam after Friday night’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the event, which takes place on August 23rd and airs on WWE Network.

Of note, while WWE has set up a WWE Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the show, WWE has yet to confirm that match.

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Opponent TBD

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

Asuka must beat Bayley on Raw to earn this match

* Seth Rollins vs. Dominik