WWE News: Updates on Randy Orton & William Regal, WWE Holding Tryouts Next Week

– Randy Orton is currently recovering from knee surgery and has been seen in Birmingham, Alabama, where he’s likely doing rehab.

– William Regal was not at last night’s WWE NXT taping. Pwinsider reports that the decision was made on Wednesday not to bring him in. He’s been out since April due to what the site calls a personal situation.

– WWE is holding a tryout at the Performance Center n June 27th. Northeast independent wrestler Max Castor, 24-year old Duke University football player Shaquille Powell and former NFL player Terence “TJ” Barnes will be attending.

