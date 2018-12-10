USA Championship Wrestling Airing Event Featuring Tommy Rich and Doug Gilbert

USA Championship Wrestling sent out a press release announcing they will air their “Tennessee Homecoming” event as a two-hour primetime special on Right Now TV this Wednesday. You can see the press release below.

Right Now TV is pleased to announce that on Wednesday Dec 12th, 2018 at 7 pm (E/T) USA Championship Wrestling’s “Tennessee Homecoming” event will be broadcast on Right Now TV as a 2 hour prime time network special.

Filmed at the world famous Oman Arena in Jackson, TN and hosted by KC Gold & the “Manager for the Ages” Boyd Bradford, “Tennessee Homecoming” will feature exciting matches from the young stars & legends of USA Championship Wrestling, including:

USA Heavyweight Title: Bam Bam Bundy (c) vs “Dangerous” Doug Gilbert (w/ Lucky P. Larson)

USA Tag Team Titles: The Starr Twins (c) vs Matt Boyce & JYD, Jr.

Cruiserweights Collide: .50 Caliber” Barrett Brown vs “Air” Blake Christian

Grudge Match: “The LVR Boy” Matt Rivier (w/ Ron Ratcatcher) vs. Colton Cage

Former Worlds Heavyweight champion, “Wildfire” Tommy Rich, will also make a guest appearance. Below is a preview of the “Tennessee Homecoming” network special: