UWN News: Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Filming Next Week, Primetime Live Update, Peter Avalon vs. Tim Storm Match

– Championship Wrestling From Hollywood is set to begin production again this week. United Wrestling Network announced on Saturday that the promotion will film its first new episodes since March 1st this week at Oceanview Pavilion, with no audience and COVID-19 safety measures including testing. The promotion will film multiple episodes, which will arrive on UWN’s distribution platforms in early September. The announcement noted that, “The CWFH production staff has had experience producing under covid safety guidelines having worked on NJPW-USA Lion’s Break Collision and NJPW Strong at their home venue.”

– UWN also noted that David Marquez and members of the United Wrestling Network production staff conducted their first technical walkthrough of Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California where the Primetime LIVE PPV series will air from. Marquez said after the walkthrough, “Thunder Studios is a great studio space for everything we’ve got planned!” The UWN production team will now start building out the set for the debut of the PPV series, which kicks off on September 15th.

– UWN has a new video from Championship Wrestling From Arizona in 2018 featuring Peter Avalon vs. Tim Storm: