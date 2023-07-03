wrestling / News

UWN Championship Wrestling Taping Taking Place Tonight

July 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The latest taping session for UWN Championship Wrestling takes place tonight in Irvine, California. The United Wrestling Network announced the news that the taping will be taking place at the Irvine Improv atarting at 7:30 PM PT.

The full announcement is below:

United Wrestling Network will hold its 2nd annual Golden Opportunity signature event at the Irvine Improv in Southern California on Monday July, 3rd at 7:30pm. The following matches and talent are scheduled:

UWN World Champion Danny Limelight vs. Invictus Khash

Danny Limelight won last year’s Golden Opportunity Tournament, and utilized his title opportunity to defeat Jordan Clearwater to become World Champion. His Opponent Invictus Khash has a similar opportunity as the winner of this year’s Red Carpet Rumble. khash selected Golden Opportunity to cash in his title shot, bumping #1 Contender Bad Dude Tito’s shot to a later date.

Bodega Street Fight: UWN World TV Champion Jack Banning vs. Papo Esco

United Heritage Champion Kevin Martenson vs. Bateman

UWN World Tag Team Champions The Mighty Zaddies (Shane Haste & Che Cabrera) vs. Beef Candy

Zeda Zhang vs. Savanna Stone (The winner receives a round 1 bye in the upcoming UWN World Women’s Title Tournament)

Golden Opportunity Tournament: A series of three triple threat matches. The winner of each match will advance to a final triple threat match. The tournament winner is awarded a guaranteed World Title match. Six competitors won qualifying matches to earn a spot in the tournament including: Jordan Clearwater, Sledge, EJ Sparks, Jordan Cruz, Ju Dizz, and Evan Daniels. The UWN Committee selected two Wildcard entrants, Zicky Dice and Rocco Bellagio. The ninth and final entrant will be announced at Golden Opportunity.

+ more matches featuring talent from the entire United Wrestling Network. Card subject to change.

Tickets are available at: improv.com/irvine

