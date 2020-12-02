UWN Suspending Primetime Live PPVS For Remainder of 2020

The UWN is putting a pause on their Primetime Live PPVs following tonight’s show. PWInsider reports that United Wrestling Network President Dave Marquez has announced that the promotion’s live PPVs are going on break after tonight’s show for the rest of 2020, noting that they will return in 2021.

Marquez said the break is due to the pandemic and not knowing how the situation will unfold in California, where the show is produced. Marquez also said that they wanted to take a break for the holidays and see what happens. They did not want to have to keep changing their cards at the last minute, as has been forced to happen due to COVID-19. He thanked everyone who has supposed the show and all the different companies that have helped them, as well as their production home at Thunder Studios.

The planned UWN Title match between Mike Bennett and Chris Dickinson will take place in 2021.