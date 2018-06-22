Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Sheamus Is Inspired By A Little Celtic Warrior, Six Times Kane Was Unmasked, Vader’s Son Thanks Fans For Their Support

June 22, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Big Van Vader 2 Vader's

– Vader‘s son Jesse posted on his late father’s Twitter account to thank everybody for the support and love they’ve shown him and his family following the passing of his father…

– Sheamus posted the following on Instagram, sharing a picture with his little hero, Max…

– WWE posted the following video, looking at 6 times Kane was unmasked…

