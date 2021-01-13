wrestling / News

Val Venis Briefly Banned By Twitter For Violation of ‘Child Sexual Exploitation Policy’

January 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Val Venis

Val Venis, noted libertarian, posted a series of messages last night revealing that Twitter briefly banned him for violation of their child sexual exploitation policy. He claimed that this was because he showed photographic proof that President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter engaged in sexual activity with Malia Obama, who he says was doing cocaine. He then went on to say Twitter and ‘the left’ support that behavior and that’s why he was banned. You can see his posts below, but

