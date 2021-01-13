Val Venis Briefly Banned By Twitter For Violation of ‘Child Sexual Exploitation Policy’

Val Venis, noted libertarian, posted a series of messages last night revealing that Twitter briefly banned him for violation of their child sexual exploitation policy. He claimed that this was because he showed photographic proof that President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter engaged in sexual activity with Malia Obama, who he says was doing cocaine. He then went on to say Twitter and ‘the left’ support that behavior and that’s why he was banned. You can see his posts below, but

Last night I shared the EVIDENCE of HUNTER BIDEN FUCKING CHILDREN INCLUDING COKE SNORTING MALIA OBAMA. The SHEEP of course REFUSED to accept FACTS! Twitter however ACKNOWLEDGED these FACTS & threatened to suspend my account if I did not delete these picks!

TWIITER PROTECTS PEDOS pic.twitter.com/74btWcQOuY — Sean Morley (@ValVenisEnt) January 11, 2021

I'M BACK! BUT NOT FOR LONG YOU TWITTER COMMIES!!! THE QUESTION REMAINS! WHY HAS HUNTER BIDEN NOT BEEN ARRESTED FOR RAPING CHILDREN? WHERE ARE THESE SO CALLED "HERO" COPS WE KEEP HEARING ABOUT? AND OF COURSE LEFTIST PEDO ENABLERS REFUSE TO ADMIT BIDEN IS A PEDO EVEN WITH FACTS. — Sean Morley (@ValVenisEnt) January 12, 2021