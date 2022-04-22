Valentina Feroz Knew Nothing About Pro Wrestling Before Arriving at NXT

Valentina Feroz recently talked about her training at NXT, noting that before she arrived in WWE she knew nothing about the industry. The NXT roster member, who teamed with Yulisa Leon in the women’s Dusty Classic this year, appeared on WWE En Espanol’s El Brunch with Leon and talked about how she’s been focused on her training and improvement since she joined the company in August of 2019.

“When I arrived at NXT, I did not know anything about pro wrestling,” Feroz said (per Fightful). “I knew about Judo, I knew about Jujitsu, and that was really good for me. I learned everything here, from how to fly, how to work a punch, learning how to be a character, and how to be a great wrestler. I am all doing my preparation in the biggest wrestling company in the world.”

She continued, “For me, this was something to have pride in, as I am learning more and more every day, especially as a part of a tag team (with Yulisa Leon), and, personally, I keep trying to improve in order to represent all of us (Latinos) and we want to go to the top, and I and Yulisa are working hard to do so. As Yulisa always says, it can be done and there is no impossible when we have faith, courage, and determination to get where we want to be.”

Feroz and Leon are set to face Katana Chance (Kacy Catanzaro) and Kayden Carter on next week’s WWE NXT.