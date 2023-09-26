Valentina Feroz Pays Tribute To Yulisa Leon Following Leon’s WWE Exit

Yulisa Leon exited WWE last week, and her NXT tag team partner Valentina Feroz penned a tribute to her on social media. Leon was released from the company late last week and confirmed over the weekend that she asked for her release for personal reasons.

Feroz posted to Instagram on Monday, writing:

“Amiga, you know how much it hurt, and it’s still hurting. You weren’t just my tag team, you became my best friend, my family, the one who made me laugh every day, who believed in and dreamed my dreams, and my English teacher. You would come up with crazy ideas, and I would always go along with you!

I’m going to miss you so much, it’s going to be hard without you, but I’m going to fight for us! And I’m sure you’re still going to shine! I also know that it may not be today or tomorrow, but we’ll fight together again. I love you, I love your family, and I know that God is looking after you, and our moments will always be kept in my heart.

My Mexican most Brazilian in the world, we’ll always be together! I’ll always be here cheering for every achievement you make because I believe in you.”