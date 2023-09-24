wrestling / News
Yulisa Leon Releases Statement on WWE Release, Says She Asked for Her Release
– As previously noted, former WWE NXT Superstar Yulisa Leon was among last week’s releases from WWE. Leon commented on her release earlier today on her X account (formerly Twitter). According to Leon, she asked to be released from her WWE contract. You can read her statement below:
“To my dear fans and general public.
No price is too high to fight for what you are and what you want: To be the woman of your dreams.
I thank the WWE & NXT Universe for honoring me with the opportunity to be the first Mexican woman under contract (as a wrestler).
I learned what I never imagined, I enjoyed like never before & I will stay with the great experiences and incredible friendships but for personal reasons, I took the decision to ask to be released from my contract.
I will let you know the reasons at a later time & I am deeply grateful for the facilities and for leaving the doors open for me.
I am still focused on my next projects, expect to hear from me very soon.”
📩- [email protected]
— Yulisa Leon🇲🇽 (@YulisaLeon_wwe) September 24, 2023