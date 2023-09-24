– As previously noted, former WWE NXT Superstar Yulisa Leon was among last week’s releases from WWE. Leon commented on her release earlier today on her X account (formerly Twitter). According to Leon, she asked to be released from her WWE contract. You can read her statement below:

“To my dear fans and general public.

No price is too high to fight for what you are and what you want: To be the woman of your dreams.

I thank the WWE & NXT Universe for honoring me with the opportunity to be the first Mexican woman under contract (as a wrestler).

I learned what I never imagined, I enjoyed like never before & I will stay with the great experiences and incredible friendships but for personal reasons, I took the decision to ask to be released from my contract.

I will let you know the reasons at a later time & I am deeply grateful for the facilities and for leaving the doors open for me.

I am still focused on my next projects, expect to hear from me very soon.”